Rennes vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Rennes will host Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 30) at the Roazhon Park. The hosts are flying high in fourth, while Montpellier are lower down in 13th and are just three points from the relegation zone.

Rennes started their campaign in pretty shoddy form, winning one of their four games but have been flying high since then. They are now on a four-game win streak and look set to qualify for the Europa League knockouts too.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are on a run of appalling form that has seen them plummet down the standings from fifth to 13th. They’ve lost their last four games, and have scored just once in their last three.

Rennes vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rennes have won five of their last six games with Montpellier, including two victories last season. They're unbeaten against the visitors in their last six games at home.

Rennes have been deadly in front of goal this season, scoring 25 goals, with only league leaders Paris St. Germain (32) scoring more. Four of Rennes' last six games have seen them score more than thrice

Montpellier are the only Ligue 1 team yet to draw a game this season, winning four and losing eight.

Rennes forward Martin Terrier has scored ten goals this season, including seven in Ligue 1, with just four other players outscoring him.

Montpellier’s top scorer Elye Wahi will miss out because of suspension after picking up too many bookings. He joins fellow forward Stephy Mavididi on the banned list, meaning the visitors may be slightly toothless.

Rennes vs Montpellier Prediction

On paper, this game ought to be pretty straightforward for Rennes. They have tapped into a remarkably rich vein of form, going unbeaten since August 27 and winning six of their last eight league games and have been free-scoring too.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are on a run of just one win in their last seven games, and have a depleted squad, thanks to injuries and suspensions, especially in attack. Therefore, it’s unlikely they will cause an upset, meaning the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Rennes 3-0 Montpellier

Rennes vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rennes win

Tip 2: Rennes to score at least two goals – Yes (Rennes have scored at least two goals in their last three home games against Montpellier and have been free-scoring recently.)

Tip 3: Martin Terrier to be involved in a goal for Rennes – Yes (Terrier has scored or assisted in seven of his last ten games.)

