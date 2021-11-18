Rennes vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Rennes play host to Montpellier in a Ligue 1 match at the Roazhon Park.

Rennes are currently Ligue 1’s form side and sit in fifth, while Montpellier are one spot underneath them in sixth.

Which of these strong teams will come out on top this weekend?

Rennes vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

Rennes are currently in fine form, having not lost a match since 19 September. In fact, they've only lost three of their opening 13 games thus far this season.

Their unbeaten streak, which included wins over Paris St. Germain and Lyon, has now been extended to seven games.

Part of the reason for their good form is former Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde, who has scored five goals this season. He'll be gunning to score against his former side this weekend.

Montpellier, meanwhile, haven’t done too badly without Laborde and last season’s top scorer Andy Delort.

Boss Olivier Dall’Oglio has his side playing some really attractive attacking football and they have won three of their last four games.

Most recently, a late goal from Florent Mollet allowed them to pick up a win over high-flying Nice.

Last season saw these sides split results as Rennes won 2-1 at the Roazhon Park only to fall 2-1 to Montpellier in the return fixture.

Rennes form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Montpellier form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Rennes vs Montpellier Team News

Rennes

Kamal-Deen Sulemana is suspended for Rennes, while a further three players are injured.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Jonas Martin, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kamal-Deen Sulemana

Montpellier

Montpellier will be without Jordan Ferri, who is suspended, while three more players are injured.

Injured: Matheus Thuler, Pedro Mendes, Thibault Tamas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jordan Ferri

Rennes vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Martin Terrier, Lovro Majer, Gaetan Laborde

Montpellier predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Maxime Esteve, Mamadou Sakho, Mihailo Ristic, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Joris Chotard, Stephy Mavididi, Sepe Elye Wahi, Valere Germain

Rennes vs Montpellier Prediction

This should be a close game to call between two of Ligue 1’s better teams on current form.

Home advantage might give Rennes a slight edge here, but Montpellier’s attacking talent means they cannot be counted out.

Therefore, a draw is the prediction here.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Montpellier

Edited by Peter P