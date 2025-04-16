Rennes vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Rennes will entertain local rivals Nantes at the Roazhon Park in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Friday. The 11th-placed hosts have a five-point lead over the 13th-placed Canaris.

Les Rennais met Le Havre in their previous outing last week and registered a commanding 5-1 away win. Azor Matusiwa broke the deadlock in the very first minute, while Lorenz Assignon and Arnaud Kalimuendo added goals in the first half. Musa Al-Taamari scored his first goal for the hosts, and Andrés Gómez added the fifth goal in the 89th minute.

The visitors had no league game last weekend and in their previous outing, they registered a 2-1 away win over Nice earlier this month. All three goals were scored before the half-time break, with Douglas Augusto breaking the deadlock in the 11th minute and Matthis Abline restoring their lead in the 38th minute.

Rennes vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Derby Breton. They have crossed paths 98 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 44 wins. Les Rennais have 31 wins and 23 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double last season, scoring three goals apiece in the home and away games. Canaris recorded a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture and will look to secure their first league double since the 2003-04 campaign.

Rennes have seen conclusive results in their last 23 games in all competitions, suffering 13 defeats.

Nantes, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last nine league games, recording four wins.

The hosts have kept six clean sheets in their last nine meetings against Canaris.

No team have played fewer draws (2) than Les Rouge et Noirs in Ligue 1 this season.

Rennes vs Nantes Prediction

Les Rennais have won two of their last three league games, though both wins were registered away from home. They have lost three of their four home games, failing to score in two. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last 11 home games against the visitors, recording six consecutive wins.

Ludovic Blas is back in training and is in contention to feature against his former employers. Alidu Seidu is sidelined for a long period and is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts.

Nantes have also won two of their last three league games, scoring five times while conceding four goals in these games. Three of their seven league wins this term have been registered away from home, with two registered in 2025. They have lost four of their last five meetings against the hosts. They have failed to score in three games and have conceded three goals apiece in three games.

Pedro Chirivella, Fabien Centonze, Jean-Charles Castelletto, and Nathan Zézé are back in training for the derby. Francis Coquelin will miss this match due to a hamstring issue while Sekou Doucouré is unavailable due to a shoulder injury.

While both teams have won two of their last three league games, Rennais have been the dominant side in this fixture and, considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Nantes

Rennes vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

