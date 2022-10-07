Rennes vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Rennes will host Nantes at Roazhon Park on Sunday (October 9) afternoon in Ligue 1.

Les Rennais endured a shaky start to their season but have found form recently. They beat Strasbourg 3-1 in their last league outing before beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Martin Terrier scoredthe opener before 17-year-old Desire Doue came off the bench to score a late winner.

Rennes are sixth in the league standings with 15 points and will look to add to that tally this weekend.

Nantes, meanwhile, have had a highly underwhelming campaign and look like a shadow of the team that won the Coupe de France last season. They lost 4-1 to Monaco in their last league game and were already four goals down before getting on the scoreboard late in the game.

The visitors are 16th in the standings, with just seven points from nine games. They are level on points with Reims in the relegation zone and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Rennes vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Rennes and Nantes. The hosts have won 18 of these games, while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been ten draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The Canaries are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Three of Rennes' four league wins this season have come at home.

Nantes have picked up just two points from five games on the road this season. Only Lyon have picked up fewer.

Les Rennais have the best defensive record at home this season, conceding just thrice.

Rennes vs Nantes Prediction

Rennes are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions. They have won five of their last six home games and will fancy their chances here.

Nantes, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games across competitions and have won just one of their last eight. The hosts are in much better form and should come out on top.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Nantes

Rennes vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last seven matches produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but one of the hosts' last ten games.)

