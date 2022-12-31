Rennes vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2, 2023

In a clash between the two teams from the upper half of the Ligue 1 table, fourth-placed Rennes will entertain ninth-placed Nice at Roazhon Park on Monday (January 2).

The hosts suffered their first defeat across competitions when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Reims on Thursday. They fell two goals behind in the 22nd minute, but Arthur Theate halved the deficit in injury time in the first half. They conceded again in the 84th minute as Reims regained their two-goal lead.

Nice, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to seven games with a goalless draw against second-placed Lens in their previous outing. The hosts are in fourth place in the standings with 31 points and have a ten-point lead over the visitors.

Rennes vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 103 times across competitions, including their first meeting in 1933. Nice lead 42-33, while 28 games have ended in draws.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Rennes's last eight Ligue 1 games, while Nice have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six.

Nice are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 games against Rennes across competitions.

Both teams have conceded 17 goals in their 16 league games, with Rennes outscoring Nice 32-15.

Nice (15) have the joint-worst attacking record in the competition, while Rennes' tally of 32 goals is the second-best attacking record in the competition.

Rennes have won 15 home games in Ligue 1 in 2022, no team had won more at home across all competitions last year in Europe's top five leagues.

Rennes vs Nice Prediction

Nice have been the better side in recent meetings at Rennes, unbeaten in their last seven trips, recording five wins.

Rennes are undefeated at home since their 1-0 defeat against Lorient in the opening game of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign. They have scored at least twice in nine of their 11 home games this season and are strong favourites.

Nice have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring 15 goals, with nine of them coming on their travels. Although they have a solid record in recent meetings against Rennes, considering the hosts' home form, the visitors should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Nice

Rennes vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rennes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Martin Terrier to score or assist any time - Yes

