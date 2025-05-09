Rennes vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Rennes will invite Nice to Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts are 11th in the standings with 38 points, the same as 12th-placed Toulouse. Les Aiglons have 57 points and are in fourth place in the league table.

Ad

Sixth-placed Strasbourg also have 57 points, so the visitors will need to win their two remaining games to ensure a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Les Rennais have seen a drop in form, and after two consecutive wins last month, they have suffered two defeats. They met Toulouse last week and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Arnaud Kalimuendo equalized in the 65th minute, and Aron Dønnum bagged a late winner for Toulouse.

Ad

Trending

The visitors have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last four league games. They overcame Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 last month and continued that form with a 1-0 home triumph over Reims last week. Morgan Sanson scored the only goal of the match in the 15th minute.

Rennes vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 110 times across all competitions. Les Aiglons have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 45 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 39 wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered home wins last season and Les Aiglons continued that form with a 3-2 home win in January.

Nice have won three of their last four meetings against the hosts, scoring at least two goals in these wins.

Rennes have seen conclusive results in their last 13 Ligue 1 home games, recording six wins.

Only Nantes (11) have drawn more games in Ligue 1 this season than the visitors (9) in Ligue 1 this season.

Ad

Rennes vs Nice Prediction

Les Rouge et Noirs have lost their last two games, conceding six goals, though both defeats were registered away from home. Notably, they have lost three of their last five home games, failing to score in two.

Alidu Seidu and Ayanda Sishuba are long-term absentees while Jérémy Jacquet was back in training after missing the match against Toulouse last week.

Le Gym extended their winning streak in Ligue 1 to three games last week and will look to build on that form. They have won three of their last five away games and have scored three goals apiece in these wins. Interestingly, they have lost their last two away meetings against Rennes, conceding two goals apiece in both.

Ad

Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Tanguy Ndombele, and Mohamed Abdelmonem are long-term absentees, while on-loan midfielder Baptiste Santamaria is ineligible to face his parent club. Victor Orakpo is a major doubt.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form and are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Nice

Rennes vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More