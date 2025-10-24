Rennes vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26 2025

Rennes face off with Nice in a Ligue 1 match at the Roazhon Park Stadium this Sunday.

Both of these teams are on the same points and are currently separated by goal difference, with Rennes in 9th and Nice in 10th. Both teams, then, will be hoping for a positive result here.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Rennes vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Games between these sides in recent years have tended to favour the home side. In the last six meetings between Rennes and Nice, the home side has always come out on top, and the last time Nice won at the Roazhon Park was December 2021.

Rennes will come into this game on a six-match unbeaten streak, with their only defeat of the season coming back on August 24. Unfortunately, they've not been winning either, and have drawn their last four matches in a row now.

Nice will be coming into this match on the back of a disappointing loss to Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday. They did beat Lyon 3-2 in a strong showing last weekend, but with their poor European form added in, they have lost eight of their 13 matches this season.

Not only are Rennes unbeaten at home this season, but they have also been reliable goalscorers there, too. They have scored seven of their eleven goals at the Roazhon Park, and have only drawn one blank there.

Nice will be concerned with their record on the road going into this match. Not only have they failed to secure a single win on their travels thus far into the season, but the loss to Celta Vigo was their 5th away defeat this season.

Rennes vs Nice Prediction

The close league position of these teams suggests that this will be a tight game, and in fact, on paper you could argue Nice have a slightly stronger team.

With that said, their away form has been a huge concern this season, with zero wins on the road, and they have not yet followed a European game with a win.

Rennes, on the other hand, have not been winning recently, but they haven't been losing either, and at home, their form has been strong, with no losses and a good number of goals.

With all of that considered, then, everything appears to be pointing to a tight victory for Rennes in this one.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Nice

Rennes vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win.

Tip 2: Rennes to score at least two goals - Yes (Rennes have scored at least two goals in their last three home matches with Nice).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Nice have scored in each of their last ten games).

