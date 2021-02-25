Rennes vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Rennes will welcome Nice to Roazhon Park for a matchday 27 fixture in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Montpellier. A first-half brace by Stephy Mavididi rendered a 77th-minute strike by Sehrou Guirassy a mere consolation.

Nice were also on the losing end last weekend. Metz raced into a two-goal lead at halftime away from home. But the hosts managed to halve the deficit through a 61st-minute penalty.

Rennes currently sit in eighth spot on the table, having accrued 38 points from 25 games to date. Nice are eight places below in 16th and are just six points ahead of the relegation places.

Rennes vs Nice Head-to-Head

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides. Nice have the slightly better head-to-head record with 13 wins, scoring 45 goals and conceding 37. Rennes were victorious on 10 previous occasions while 12 games in the past ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came on 13 December 2020 when a first-half strike by M'Baye Niang was enough to give Rennes a 1-0 victory away from home.

The hosts have been in poor form of late and have not tasted victory in any competition since the middle of January. Nice are currently on a three-game losing run that has seen them plummet down the table.

Rennes form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Advertisement

Nice form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Rennes vs Nice Team News

Rennes

The hosts have only one injury concern ahead of this match against Nice. Flavien Tait is currently sidelined with an ankle problem.

There are no suspension worries for manager Julien Stephan.

Injury: Flavien Talt

Suspension: None

Nice

The visitors have been ravaged by injuries for most of the season and currently have seven players sidelined for the clash with Rennes.

Rony Lopes (thigh), Kasper Dolberg (abdominal), Jordan Lotomba (calf), Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Youcef Atal (thigh), Danilo Barbosa (thigh) and Dante (ACL) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Adrian Ursea.

Injuries: Kasper Dolberg, Youcef Atal, Danilo Barbosa, Dante, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Rony Lopes, Jordan Lotomba

Suspension: None

Rennes vs Nice Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis (GK); Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Steven N'zonzi, Jonas Martin; Martin Terrier, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku

Advertisement

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez (GK); Hassane Kamara, William Saliba, Jean Todibo, Andy Pelmard; Pierre Lees-Melou, Hicham Boudaoui, Alexis Claude Maurice; Amine Gouiri, Myziane Maolida, Dan Ndoye

Rennes vs Nice prediction

Both sides' poor recent form means it is hard to see a winner here. However, despite their struggles, the two teams have been relatively potent in attack. That consideration, coupled with Nice's poor defense, suggests that goals could be scored at both ends.

We are predicting a high-scoring draw in an entertaining game of plenty chances.

Prediction: Rennes 2-2 Nice