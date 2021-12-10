Rennes vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a battle of two of Ligue 1’s high flyers, as Rennes play host to Nice at the Roazhon Park.

Both of these sides are near the top of the table, as Rennes are in second while Nice are just two spots below them in fourth.

Which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Rennes vs Nice Head-to-Head

After a slightly slow start to their campaign, Rennes have quickly become one of Ligue 1’s form sides, and have lost just once in their last 11 games.

Goals have not been hard to come by for Bruno Genesio’s side, as they have scored a total of 32 thus far, more than any other Ligue 1 side apart from Paris St. Germain. Their last league game saw them put five past hapless Saint-Etienne.

In a bonus of sorts, Rennes also saw this week’s European game against Tottenham called off, meaning their squad should be fresh for this match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, after a fantastic start to their season, Nice’s form seems to have tailed off recently. They have now won just once in their last five matches.

Christophe Galtier’s side have maintained their tight defense despite this slip, and have still only conceded 15 goals – but their 0-3 defeat at the hands of Strasbourg last weekend was definitely concerning.

Recent competitive results between these sides have been mixed, with two wins for Nice, one win for Rennes and two draws.

Rennes form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Nice form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Rennes vs Nice Team News

Rennes

Flavien Tait is a doubt for Rennes in this game, while another three players are confirmed to be missing out.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Birger Meling, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: Flavien Tait

Suspended: None

Nice

Striker Andy Delort is suspended for Nice, while Robson Bambu is a doubt thanks to an ankle injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Robson Bambu

Suspended: Andy Delort

Rennes vs Nice Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Lorenz Assignon, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Lovro Majer, Jonas Martin, Baptiste Santamaria, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Youcef Atal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Calvin Stengs, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert, Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

Rennes vs Nice Prediction

On paper at least, this should be a close game, but on form, the home side must be favored heavily.

Rennes have looked hard to stop as of late, and the postponement of their midweek game will mean they’re fresh coming into this clash.

More to the point, Nice are out of form somewhat and are without their best striker in Andy Delort – meaning a home win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Nice

Edited by Peter P