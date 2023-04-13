Rennes vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023

Sixth-placed Rennes entertain eighth-placed Reims at Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 15).

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in Ligue 1, going down 3-1 at Lyon in their last outing. Amine Gouiri opened the scoring in the 13th minute, but Lyon produced an impressive comeback in the second half, scoring thrice in 19 minutes.

Reims, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two league games and are coming off a 1-1 draw at home against Brest. They conceded in the sixth minute but salvaged a point, thanks to top-scorer Folarin Balogun's injury time penalty.

The two teams are separated by just three times in the standings. A win will help Reims bring up 50 points for the season.

Rennes vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern rivals have crossed paths 65 times across competitions since 1945. Reims lead 28-20.

The visitors are unbeaten in 21 of their last 22 Ligue 1 games.

Reims have scored at least twice in five games against Rennes across competitions.

The hosts are winless in four home meetings against Reims, losing thrice without scoring. Reims have scored twice in three games in that period.

Rennes have failed to score in three of their last five league games.

The visitors have kept six clean sheets in their last eight league games.

Rennes have not kept clean sheets in their last 27 meetings against the visitors, their longest run in the 21st century against a Ligue 1 opponent.

Rennes vs Reims Prediction

Rennes have lost thrice in their last four home games. Reims, meanwhile, are unbeaten on their travels since October and have kept clean sheets in their last four.

The hosts have just one win against Reims since 2016 and have gone winless in four home meetings. Considering the current form and recent history between the two teams, a Reims win seems likely.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Reims

Rennes vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Folarin Balogun to score or assist any time - Yes

