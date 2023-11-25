Rennes vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Rennes will welcome Reims to Roazhon Park for a Ligue 1 matchday 13 fixture on Sunday (November 26th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Olympique Lyon at the same venue before the international break. Jake O'Brien scored the match-winner midway through the second half to help the visitors claim maximum points.

Reims, meanwhile, were soundly defeated at home by PSG in a 3-0 loss. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick to inspire the victory.

The defeat saw Les rouges et blancs drop to fifth spot in the table, having garnered 20 points from 10 games. Rennes sit in 13th place with 12 points to show for their efforts in 10 games.

Rennes vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims have 29 wins from the last 69 head-to-head games. Rennes have been victorious on 21 occasions, while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Rennes claimed a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Rennes have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven home games.

Reims have the second-best away record in the league this season, having garnered 11 points from six games on their travels.

Reims' last five league games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Rennes vs Reims Prediction

Rennes have not had the start to the season they expected and currently find themselves just one point above the dropzone. This is in sharp contrast to the form that saw them finish fourth in each of the last two seasons. This has led to them parting ways with Bruno Genesio.

New manager Julien Stephan will be aiming to kickstart his second spell in charge with a victory over a high-flying Reims. Will Still's side are firmly in the hunt for continental football after a strong start to the season with their free-scoring nature playing a key role in their ascent.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Reims

Rennes vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rennes to win or draw