Rennes vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Sunday sees Rennes face off with Reims in a Ligue 1 clash at the Roazhon Park stadium.

Rennes currently sit in 8th place in the table on five points, while Reims are in 17th after failing to win any of their first four matches.

So can Reims get off the mark with a crucial away win here? Or will Rennes condemn them to their second defeat in a row?

Rennes have started the season in largely average form. They drew their first two games 1-1 before defeating Nantes, but most recently lost to Angers.

Since their most recent game, they have lost star player Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid, leaving a pretty large gap in their midfield.

However, the addition of dangerous striker Gaetan Laborde from Montpellier should offer them an extra threat going forward. Laborde scored an impressive 16 goals in the 2020-21 campaign.

Reims meanwhile have yet to win a game, hence their current lowly league position.

However, it isn’t like Oscar Garcia’s side have been playing badly, per say. Their draws with Nice, Montpellier and Metz weren’t terrible, and their first loss came to Paris Saint-Germain.

Rennes vs Reims Head-to-Head

Recent games between these sides have tended to be tight, although they have also gone largely in Reims’ favor. Of the last six meetings between the two, Reims have won four, with the most recent two games both ending 2-2.

Rennes form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Reims form guide: L-D-D-D-L

Rennes vs Reims Team News

Rennes

Rennes have defender Loic Bade suspended following his red card against Angers. Three other players including winger Jeremy Doku are likely to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Jeremy Gelin, Jonas Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Loic Bade

Reims

Reims have five players ruled out for this game with injuries, including three of their midfielders. El Bilal Toure was injured in the last match against PSG and he will also miss out.

Injured: Moussa Doumbia, Fraser Hornby, Anastasios Donis, Arber Zeleni, El Bilal Toure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🔜 #SRFCSDR



J-2 avant le match entre le @staderennais et le Stade de Reims ! Pour tout savoir sur les statistiques de cette rencontre, c'est par ici 👉 https://t.co/b9GzQGQm1t pic.twitter.com/8JJG96iluO — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) September 10, 2021

Rennes vs Reims Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Martin Terrier, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde

Reims predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Thomas Foket, Ilan Kebbal, Marshall Munetsi, Moreto Cassama, Nathanael Mbuku, Hugo Ekitke, Mathieu Cafaro

Rennes vs Reims Prediction

Like the most recent meetings between the two sides, this promises to be a tight game to call.

Rennes have been on better form, but Reims haven’t looked terrible at any stage, not even against PSG.

However, the dangerous Laborde may prove to be the difference maker here – meaning the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Rennes 1-0 Reims

Edited by Shardul Sant