Rennes vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2022

On Saturday, Rennes will play host to Saint-Etienne at the Roazhon Park in what could be a key game for the home side in their quest for UEFA Champions League football next season.

Rennes are six points behind second-placed Marseille in the Ligue 1 table. With just four games remaining, if they want to make it to Europe’s premier competition, they’ll need to win this weekend.

Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, are fighting for their Ligue 1 status right now. They’re down in 18th, which would condemn them to the relegation playoffs, but they are only two points away from Clermont in 17th place and Troyes in 16th.

Form seems to be against Pascal Dupraz’s side, though. They have won just one of their last seven games, and most recently fell to defeat against Monaco, getting hammered 1-4 in a terrible showing.

Rennes, meanwhile, bounced back from two straight defeats to smash Lorient 5-0. With a potent attack to call upon, they’ll be confident of repeating the trick against another of Ligue 1’s strugglers.

Rennes vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two teams have been mixed, with three wins for Rennes and as many for Saint-Etienne in their last six meetings. However, the last meeting saw Rennes hammer Saint-Etienne 0-5.

Saint-Etienne’s last visit to Roazhon Park saw them win 2-0, thanks to goals from Denis Bouanga and Arnaud Nordin.

Rennes can call upon two of Ligue 1’s top six scorers for this game: Martin Terrier has scored 21 goals this season, while Gaetan Laborde has 15.

Saint-Etienne have conceded 68 goals this season, more than any other Ligue 1 team except Bordeaux, who have conceded a ridiculous 84.

Only champions Paris St. Germain (PSG) have scored more goals than Rennes (75) this season, with a total of 14 players contributing to that number for Bruno Genesio’s side.

Rennes vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Rennes should be hugely favoured coming into this game, as they picked up a thumping win last weekend and have been scoring goals for fun for most of the season. Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, have struggled from the off.

The away side will definitely be up for this game, as they basically need every point they can get if they want to stay in Ligue 1 next season. However, their defence is worryingly leaky, and Rennes have a remarkably potent attack.

AS Saint-Étienne @ASSEofficiel @CoachDupraz : "Sur les sept candidats au maintien, seul Clermont a pris plus de points (5) que nous lors des trois dernières journées. Les joueurs sont conscients de leurs responsabilités et tous concernés par cette lutte." 🎙 @CoachDupraz : "Sur les sept candidats au maintien, seul Clermont a pris plus de points (5) que nous lors des trois dernières journées. Les joueurs sont conscients de leurs responsabilités et tous concernés par cette lutte." https://t.co/4iBpgQxRus

With that considered, it seems highly likely Rennes will win, and the only question will be by how many goals.

Prediction: Rennes 3-0 Saint-Etienne.

Rennes vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Result: Rennes.

Tip 2 – Martin Terrier to score for Rennes – YES (Terrier has scored in his last six games).

Tip 3 – Rennes to score at least three goals – YES (Rennes have scored at least three goals in 11 fixtures this season).

Edited by Bhargav