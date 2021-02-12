Rennes vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Rennes face off against Saint-Etienne in what promises to be a fascinating Ligue 1 game on Sunday afternoon.

Rennes are fifth in the table, 10 points off fourth-placed Monaco with a game in hand.

Saint-Etienne sit in 15th place, and aren’t quite out of danger yet. However, they will look to build on their recent form, where they have picked up seven points from their last three games.

𝙇'𝙚́𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙚 𝙙𝙚 𝙡𝙖 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚́



Et si on découvrait les coulisses de l'arrivée d'@amodeste27, la bonne humeur dans le travail et les mots forts de coach #Puel 👔après la victoire face au @FCMetz ?



🆕 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 | 𝐞́𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 2⃣4️⃣ 👇 — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) February 9, 2021

Rennes vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Rennes hold the advantage in recent outings between the two teams. Rennes have won three of their last five fixtures while Saint-Etienne emerged victorious twice.

The last time they met each other was back in September last year, with Rennes posting a commanding 3-0 win.

Rennes have lost just once in their last five games and have picked up six points in that run.

Saint-Etienne snapped their three-match losing streak with a narrow win over Nice. Since then, they have gone unbeaten in Ligue 1.

Advertisement

Rennes form guide (in Ligue 1): D-D-L-W-D

Saint-Etienne form guide(in Ligue 1): W-D-W-L-L

Rennes vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Rennes

Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, and Serhou Guirassy are currently injured for Rennes and will not play a part in this game.

Injured: Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, Serhou Guirassy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Claude Puel has a number of injuries to deal with going into this game. Ryad Boudebouz, Alpha Sissoko and Yvann Macon remain sidelined with issues.

Injured: Ryad Boudebouz, Alpha Sissoko, Yvann Macon

Doubful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Faitout Maouassa, Nayef Aguerd, Gerzino Nyamsi, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Truffert; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Clement Grenier

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jessy Moulin, Mathieu Debuchy, Harold Moukoudi, Pape Cisse, Miguel Trauco, Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara, Arnaud Nordin, Denis Bouanga, Adil Aouchiche, Charles Abi

Rennes vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Advertisement

Despite Saint-Etienne’s recent upturn in form, it’s hard to see them having any success in this game. They simply do not seem clinical enough in front of goal to break down a tough defence like Rennes.

This game offers Rennes an ideal opportunity to close the gap on the top four teams.

They have built an excellent squad over the past year but will need to earn a string of victories to challenge Monaco for a place in the top four.

We expect a home win for in-form Rennes.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Saint-Etienne