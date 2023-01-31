Create

Rennes vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Jan 31, 2023 10:21 AM IST
Rennes have won three of their last four clashes with Strasbourg
Rennes take on Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Rennes host Strasbourg at Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Wednesday (February 1), looking to bounce back from their latest setback.

Les Rouge et Noir lost for the third time in five league games, losing 2-1 to Lorient on Saturday. Bruno Genesio's side fell 2-0 behind in the first half, with Flavien Tait's strike for the visitors midway through the second stanza proving to be too little too late.

With 37 points in 20 games, Rennes are fifth in the standings, 12 places above their next rivals.

[#ConfSRFC]🎙 Bruno Genesio et @BourigeaudB29 étaient présents en conférence de presse cet après-midi, à 2 jours de #SRFCRCSA.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, are mired in the relegation zone right now, having accrued only 15 points in their league campaign.

Le Racing have won only twice, including a 2-1 victory in Lyon two weeks ago. That was also their first win under Mathieu Le Scornet, who took charge on January 9, the same day Julien Stephan was terminated after overseeing just one win in 18 league games.

Rennes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In their last 23 meetings, Rennes have won 14 times and lost six.
  • Rennes have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Strasbourg - a 2-1 defeat on the road in April 2022, winning five times.
  • With just two wins in Ligue 1 this season, Strasbourg have registered the fewest victories in the division, along with bottom side Angers (also 2).
  • Rennes have scored 37 goals in the league, with only PSG (49), AS Monaco (43) and Marseille (40) netting more.
  • Strasbourg have conceded 36 goals in the league, with only Angers (45), Auxerre (43), Troyes (41) and Montpellier (40) shipping in more.

Rennes vs Strasbourg Prediction

Rennes have been erratic in recent weeks but have home advantage. Strasbourg's form, meanwhile, continues to be disappointing, with their Lyon victory looking like a false dawn, as they lost to Toulouse in their very next game.

🎙️ Mathieu Le Scornet : "Quand on perd, il y a toujours des manques. Il faut retrouver la solidité défensive que l’on a eue sur les deux matches précédents. Notre animation offensive s’est également dégradée au fil de la rencontre."#RCSATFC (1-2) https://t.co/ltk08xwxy2

It will be close, but expect the Pirates to narrowly prevail at home.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Strasbourg

Rennes vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

