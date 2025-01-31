Rennes vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2 2025

Rennes face off with Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 game at the Roazhon Park this Sunday.

Rennes have been this season's surprising strugglers, as they sit in 16th place, the relegation play-off spot. Strasbourg, meanwhile, are up in 9th and could move into 7th with a win depending on other results.

So which side will come out on top this weekend?

Rennes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, despite Rennes being one of Ligue 1's better sides in recent seasons, their record against Strasbourg is not that good. They haven't beaten them for almost exactly two years, and have lost their last two meetings with this weekend's opponents.

Rennes have really struggled for any kind of traction since the turn of the year. They have now lost five games in a row including their Coupe de France defeat to Troyes, and most recently fell to Monaco.

Strasbourg, in contrast, are not just unbeaten in 2025, they haven't lost a game since November 30. They have collected 13 points from a possible 15 in Ligue 1, too, including a win over Toulouse last weekend.

Despite Rennes' awful form recently, they have not struggled with goals throughout the campaign. With 26 goals scored, they have actually outscored the six sides that sit directly above them in the table.

While Strasbourg's record in front of goal is excellent - only three teams have produced more than their 33 goals thus far - their defense has not been as strong. They have conceded 31, one more than Rennes have conceded.

Rennes vs Strasbourg Prediction

This is an interesting game because despite their poor recent form, Rennes have not been beaten by more than one goal in any of their last four losses.

They're clearly capable of scoring goals, but seem to have a tendency to shoot themselves in the foot, too, which has gotten them into this rut.

Strasbourg, on the other hand, have hit a rich vein of form, and took a well-fought victory over Champions League contenders Lille last weekend.

Rennes are capable of producing a good showing here, but whether the omens are good for them right now is debatable. The prediction, then, is a tight away win.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Strasbourg

Rennes vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win.

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Rennes have only failed to score in one of their last seven games).

Tip 3: Emanuel Emegha to score for Strasbourg - Yes (Emegha has scored five goals in his last four games).

