Rennes vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Rennes invite Strasbourg to Roazhon Park on Saturday as Ligue 1 action resumes over the weekend.

Rennes have enjoyed a great run of form in recent games and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They overcame Metz 3-0 in their last league outing while also recording a 2-1 win in the UEFA Champions League over Mura.

Strasbourg returned to winning ways against St. Etienne with an impressive 5-1 home win last time around. The win took them to eighth place in the league standings, one point and one place behind the hosts.

Rennes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 38 times across all competitions. Rennes have a better record in the fixture and have 16 wins to their name, with six of them coming in the last 10 games.

Strasbourg have recorded 10 wins, with the last one coming at Sunday's venue in 2018 while 12 games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in Ligue 1 action at Sunday's venue in March. Benjamin Bourigeaud scored a first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win for Les Rennais.

Rennes form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Strasbourg form guide (Ligue 1): W-L-D-W-W

Rennes vs Strasbourg Team News

Rennes

Jeremy Gelin is a long-term absentee on account of an ACL injury and is not expected to resume training until March. Jérémy Doku has been out with a knee injury since 11 October and as per manager Bruno Genesio, he should be able to return to the fold by the second week of November.

Injuries: Jeremy Doku, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Strasbourg

Moïse Sahi Dion has not played a game this season and is expected to miss this encounter. Lebo Mothiba and Karol Fila also remain on the sidelines with injuries. Kévin Gameiro did not train with the squad but will probably be available for the game as he has a habit of joining up with the squad 48 hours before the game.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba, Karol Fila, Moïse Sahi Dion

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Warmed Omari, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Jonas Martin, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels; Alexander Djiku, Gerzino Nyamsi, Maxime Le Marchand, Frederic Guilbert, Anthony Caci; Sanjin Prcic, Jean Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard; Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Rennes vs Strasbourg Prediction

Both teams have played some great football in recent weeks. Rennes have earned three clean sheets in their last four games and should have a strong outing in this home game.

Strasbourg have just one win in their travels this season, so we expect the game to end in a narrow win for the home team.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Strasbourg

