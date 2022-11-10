Rennes vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022

Rennes will entertain Toulouse at Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 action on Saturday (November 12). This will be the final league game for both teams before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Rennes are undefeated across competitions since August and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Lille. Benjamin Bourigeaud scored from the spot in the second half after Jose Fonte had broken the deadlock in the 16th minute. It was Rennes' first draw in six games and they remain in the top four of the standings.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games. They fell 2-0 at home to Monaco on Sunday and are 12th in the league table.

Rennes vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 83 times across competitions. This will be their first meeting since the 2019-20 campaign. Rennes lead 37-26, while 20 games have ended in draws.

Rennes are unbeaten in five home games against Toulouse, winning four.

Rennes have won their last six home games in Ligue 1, scoring at least thrice in five,

Rennes have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games against Toulouse across competitions.

Only leaders Paris Saint-Germain (38) have outscored Rennes (29) in Ligue 1 this season.

Toulouse have just one away league win this season, losing four of their last five.

Rennes vs Toulouse Prediction

Rennes are unbeaten across competitions in the last three months and are strong favourites. They have won six games at home since a 1-0 defeat against Lorient in August, scoring 19 goals.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have not scored in their last two league outings and are winless at Rennes since 2014. The trend could continue. Considering the form of the two teams, the hosts should win comfortably.

Prediction: Rennes 3-1 Toulouse

Rennes vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rennes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Martin Terrier to score or assist any time - Yes

