Rennes vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July 2023

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rennes lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an interesting clash at the Roazhon Park on Saturday.

Rennes vs West Ham United Preview

Rennes finished in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and have shown tremendous improvement over the past year. The French outfit edged US Saint-Malo to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, finished in 14th place in the Premier League standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The Hammers were held to a 2-2 draw by Dagenham & Redbridge FC in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Rennes vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have never played an official game against Rennes and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

West Ham United did not end their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on a consistent note, winning only two of their last seven league games of the season.

Rennes picked up 68 points from their 38 matches in Ligue 1 last season and managed to finish in fourth place - their best performance in the French top flight since a fourth-place finish in the 1948-49 season.

West Ham United picked up only 40 points from their 38 matches in the Premier League last season and finished in 14th place - their worst performance in the competition since a 16th-place finish in the 2019-20 season.

Rennes vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have flattered to deceive over the past year and face a daunting rebuild in the coming months. With Declan Rice securing a move to Arsenal, the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Rennes have grown in stature in recent months and will look to test their ability against a formidable opponent. West Ham United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 West Ham United

Rennes vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rennes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes