Reno's Marcinkowski Voted Championship Player of the Week

Reno 1868 FC goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski

Reno 1868 FC goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 31 of the 2019 season. The United States U-23 international recorded a nine-save shutout – the second-highest number of saves posted in a shutout in the Championship this season – to earn 1868 FC a 0-0 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Marcinkowski received 35 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL Championship market. Tacoma Defiance’s Justin Dhillon finished second on 24 percent after recording two goals and one assist in his side’s 4-1 victory against Fresno FC on Saturday, the Defiance’s first road win of the season.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK – JT Marcinkowski, Reno 1868 FC: Marcinkowski posted a nine-save shutout to earn 1868 FC a point in a 0-0 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night.

D – Onua Obasi, Ottawa Fury FC: Obasi won 16 of 20 duels, went 8 of 8 in aerial duels and made 12 recoveries as Fury FC earned a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven last Wednesday night.D – Chiro N’Toko, El Paso Locomotive FC: N’Toko scored once, completed 58 of 59 passes, won 4 of 5 duels and made four recoveries as Locomotive FC took victory against Fresno FC last Wednesday night.

D – Abdoulie Mansallay, Charlotte Independence: Mansally recorded one assist, had four chances created, made nine recoveries and completed 27 of 36 passes as the Independence defeated Bethlehem.

M – Harry Forrester, Orange County SC: Forrester scored once, completed 40 of 49 passes and 4 of 5 dribbles, won 9 of 14 duels and 2 of 3 tackles as Orange County took a 2-0 win against OKC Energy FC.

M – Gordon Wild, Loudoun United FC: Wild had one goal on five shots, recorded three key passes and completed 3 of 5 crosses as Loudoun took victory on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

M – Jose Aguinaga, Phoenix Rising FC: Aguinaga had one goal, two assists, six chances created and completed 43 of 51 passes in Rising FC’s 5-3 victory against the Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday.

M – Irvin Parra, Las Vegas Lights FC: Parra scored a pair of goals to lead Las Vegas to a 4-2 victory against San Antonio FC on Saturday night that kept Lights FC’s playoff chances alive.

F – Thomas Enevoldsen, Sacramento Republic FC: Enevoldsen had two goals and one assist for the week, including a goal and assist in Republic FC’s 3-2 victory against Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday.

F – Ben Spencer, Phoenix Rising FC: Spencer notched a pair of goals and completed 26 of 30 passes as Rising FC took victory against the Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday night.

F – Justin Dhillon, Tacoma Defiance: Dhillon scored twice and notched an assist as the Defiance took their first road win of the season in a 4-1 victory against Fresno FC on Saturday night.

Bench: Andre Rawls (COS), George Campbell (ATL), Karl Ouimette (IND), Magnus Rasmussen (LOU), Robbie Kristo (NC), Sebastian Velasquez (ELP), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (TAC)