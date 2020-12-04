Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained why World Cup winner Mesut Ozil has been excluded from the Arsenal squad this season. The German playmaker hasn't made an appearance for Arsenal since before the lockdown in March and was omitted from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads this season.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's Europa League Matchday 5 clash with Rapid Wien, the Arsenal boss said, "For me the way we occupy space and who is going to move in there is more important than the formation. And from there we have some very similar players that are not used to play in those positions so we have to keep changing the formation a little bit."

Mesut Ozil hasn't featured for Arsenal since before lockdown

He stressed that Ozil's omission was purely tactical and had no ulterior motive behind it. He continued, "We want to move to a 4-3-3 but for that you need a lot of specificity in every position but now in 5/6 positions we don’t have it. The aggressiveness, the effectiveness, the amount of steals we make in opposition half I think we have been very steady against some big clubs."

Arteta has mainly deployed 3 at the back this season with two central midfielders and three attackers. The addition of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid suggested that the manager was ready to switch to a 4-3-3, and would be able to incorporate Mesut Ozil into the squad. But much to everyone's surprise, the German was omitted from both the domestic and European Arsenal squads.

Many believed this omission to be political, as Ozil was outspoken in his support for Uighur Muslims in China, and that the club wanted to stay as far away from the situation as possible. But Arsenal manager Arteta has been unwavering in his stance that the German's omission is purely tactical.

Arsenal take on Rapid Wien on Thursday as they look to continue their spotless record in the Europa League group stage. They should put out a much weakened side to the team that lost to Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

Arsenal have the small matter of a North London Derby against league leaders Tottenham on Sunday which Mesut Ozil will no doubt be watching from his couch at home.

Ozil has kept himself busy in his time away from Arsenal

The German has been working on multiple ventures in his spare time. Ozil, along with former Arsenal teammates Kieran Gibbs, Mathieu Flamini and Alberto Franceschi have started the Warmer Winters initiative which will provide 10,000 meals and gifts per day to underprivileged children over the holiday period. He has also started a children's charity and an initiative to end the dog meat trade worldwide.

