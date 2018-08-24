Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Report: Arsenal to Switch to Adidas as Kit Manufacturers in Third-Largest Kit Deal Ever

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
3.06K   //    24 Aug 2018, 15:23 IST

Arsenal Puma Adidas kit deal
Arsenal's Puma kit for this season was slammed by critics and they are set to be replaced by Adidas

What's the story?

Premier League club Arsenal will switch to Adidas as their kit manufacturers once their current deal with Puma expires at the end of the current season.

Reports claim that Adidas will see the North London club sign a five-year deal with the German sportswear company that will be worth £300m. It blows the existing deal out of the water and will see Arsenal earn double of what they received from Puma.

In case you didn't know...

Puma have been Arsenal's kit manufacturers since 2014 when Nike's deal with the club expired. The existing deal sees Puma pay the Gunners £30m a season.

The five-year deal is set to expire at the end of the season. At the time, £30m was a lot of money but many other clubs have since surged ahead with better and more lucrative deals.

This is not the first time Arsenal have had Adidas as their kit manufacturers. They were the Gunners' kit manufacturers between 1986 and 1994.

Heart of the matter

The new deal will see Arsenal earn £60m per season from Adidas. That is the third-most valuable kit deal among football clubs. Only Barcelona (deal with Nike worth £105m per season) and Manchester United (deal with Adidas worth £75m per season) currently earn more.

The primary reason for Arsenal to switch to Puma is the fact that other Premier League clubs have signed better deals since the Gunners signed a five-year deal in 2014.

London rivals Chelsea signed a new deal with Nike that sees them rake in £60m. Liverpool are also set to sign a new deal next summer as they currently earn just £28m per season from New Balance.

Arsenal's new Puma kit has also been criticised widely by the fans and even former players such as Ian Wright.

With the Gunners set to cut ties with Puma, they are reportedly looking to replace Nike at Manchester City next season.

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Raumdeuter in Bengaluru traffic living life a quarter tank at a time.
Contact Us Advertise with Us