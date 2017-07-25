Report: Barcelona officials arrive in England to negotiate €100m deal for Premier League star

Barcelona are looking to the Premier League to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season

Ernesto Valverde is looking for a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta

What's the story?

Barcelona are planning a sensational bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in this summer transfer window. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the La Liga club's representatives have arrived in London to enter negotiations with the Anfield club to sign the Brazilian star.

Although Liverpool initially rejected a £72m bid only last week, it is understood that Barcelona are ready to increase the bid in an effort to land Coutinho. However, the Premier League club are holding out for €100M (£89.4m).

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool themselves spent just £8.5m to sign Coutinho from Inter Milan in the winter transfer window in 2013. The last four seasons has seen him become an integral part of the squad and he has also turned into a reliable goalscorer, scoring 26 goals across all competitions in the last two seasons.

Coutinho was selected in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the 2014/15 season while he has taken home the club's Player of the Year twice in 2014/15 and 2015/16, winning both the fans' votes and the players' votes.

15 - Philippe Coutinho has scored 15 goals from outside the area since his Premier League debut; more than any other player. Ambitious. pic.twitter.com/0vmxvoyE4b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 21, 2017

The heart of the matter

Barcelona will be in for a tough fight if they are to prise Coutinho away from Anfield. The 25-year-old signed a new contract extension just a few months ago and has a contract at the club until 2022.

Jurgen Klopp had also warned that the playmaker was not for sale, stating that he was a 'key player' for the club.

"I know that he feels completely more than fine and comfortable. He loves the club and the city. He's a key player for us. He feels more than fine in Liverpool." - Klopp on Coutinho

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde also sees Coutinho as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta who is now in the final year of his contract with the Camp Nou club. Iniesta is yet to sign a contract extension and many are of the belief that the 2017/18 season could be the 33-year-old Spaniard's final campaign with the club.

Video: Coutinho's Top 10 long-range goals for Liverpool

Author's Take

Klopp is adamant that Liverpool are not a selling club. And now that the Reds are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2014/15 season, they have that going for them to ensure players stay at the club.

However, for a player like Coutinho, the lure of Barcelona may be too good to resist. With playing time guaranteed and the chance to link up with Lionel Messi and former teammate Luis Suarez (and the possibility of playing with compatriot Neymar if he stays), no player would say no.

The club should not stand in his way either if he wishes to leave as they are getting a handsome price. But the longer it is delayed, the tougher it is to get a replacement if he does end up leaving.

Fetching more content...