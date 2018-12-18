×
Report: Barcelona shortlist seven men to replace Luis Suarez

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
933   //    18 Dec 2018, 15:12 IST

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - La Liga
RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the rumour?

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly lining up seven strikers to replace their forward Luis Suarez in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Despite Suarez being far from done, the Catalan giants have been looking for potential long-term replacements in case the Uruguayan departs.

In previous months, the club has been reported to have considered the likes of Paco Alcacer and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez as the men to replace the forward.

Suarez himself has addressed the rumours saying in an interview with Radio Sport 890 (via Marca), "Of course Barcelona need a No.9, as I'm 31 years old," 

"Barcelona have to think as a club about their future, and players obviously have to keep coming in. We're in Barcelona, every day there are many names that are going to be linked."

The heart of the matter

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have currently drawn up a list of seven strikers to replace the former Liverpool star.

While Chelsea's Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp in recent weeks, the report claims that the Premier League forward is not a priority for the club at the moment.

Instead, the seven names associated with the role are Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Maxi Gomez (Celta Vigo), Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa), Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nicolas Pepe (Lille), and Andre Silva (AC Milan). 

The report also mentions Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane but the Spurs are unlikely to give up the star.

Rumour rating: 6/10

That Barcelona is looking for a replacement for Suarez is highly probable and makes complete sense, considering the fact that he is now 31 and is nearing the end of his illustrious career. The Uruguayan is also facing problems with his right knee, making it more likely for the club to look for a player to fill his shoes while he recovers.

Video:

What's next?

Following their exploits against Levante on Sunday, Barcelona are now three points clear at the top of the table and will look to extend the lead further in their game against Celta Vigo this weekend.


