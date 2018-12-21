×
Report: Jose Mourinho offered Boca Juniors job

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
136   //    21 Dec 2018, 23:27 IST

Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Sport.pl), Jose Mourinho has been contacted over becoming the new manager of Boca Juniors. The report claims that the Argentine club are bent on securing his services.

It is even assumed that his assistant would be Esteban Cambiasso, an excellent footballer who played under the Portuguese during his time at Inter Milan.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho was axed on Tuesday after just two-and-half years in charge at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as the caretaker manager in place of him until the end of the season.

The heart of the matter...

Boca Juniors recently suffered a defeat at the hands of River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final. Following the loss, their manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto has left the club after being in charge for two and a half years.

"Beyond the pain of not having won the cup, I'm going with peace of mind of having given everything," the former Argentina international said.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are planning a future without Mourinho, who spoke to Sky Sports News just a day after being given the sack.

"It's finished. Manchester United have a future without me and I have a future without United," said Mourinho. "Until I get back to football I think I have my right to live my life like I do now. Manchester United is past."

Rumor rating: 5/10

Of course, Mourinho is one of the best managers available at the moment and Boca Juniors seemed to have struck the iron while it is hot. However, nothing is quite clear regarding Mourinho's future presently.

What's next?

Manchester United will be managed by Solskjaer until this season ends. As for Mourinho, God only knows what his mind is up to.

"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
