Reports: Manchester United Fan Favourite Herrera set to sign a new contract

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

What's the rumour?

According to the Sun, Ander Herrera is set to sign a new two-year contract in order to extend his stay with the Red Devils.

With just one year left in his current contract, the Spanish midfielder has expressed his desire to stay at the club despite getting limited game time due to the presence of Pogba, Fred, and Matic.

In case you didn't know...

In this summer Ander Herrera was heavily linked with a return to Spain with clubs like Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao desperately looking for the energetic midfielder's signature. He has rarely featured in the playing eleven last season and so has predominantly sat on the bench. Despite this Herrera has immense love for the club and hence has decided not to leave the club in this summer.

The heart of the matter

Since joining Manchester United in 2013 for a fee of £24m from Athletic Bilbao, Herrera over the years has emerged as a fan favourite at Old Trafford due to his commitment on the pitch to give everything for the team.

He is a keen tackler who likes to win the ball, is excellent at man marking opponents and likes to break the opposition attacks by intercepting the ball at crucial moments. Being a good distributor, he is comfortable in possession. He also has the uncanny ability to score goals out of nowhere.

With just one year left in his current contract, Herrera is quite happy to stay at the club and has publically stated it. Hence, according to these reports, Manchester United will offer him a two contract extension.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Being a fan favourite, it is highly expected that Manchester United will offer him a lucrative contract.

What's next?

Despite getting less playing time on the pitch, Herrera is highly likely to remain a Red Devil for a long time.