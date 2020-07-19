Manchester United want to sign Torino captain Andrea Belotti according to the Daily Mail. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has previously indicated that he is in the market for a striker, with players like Victor Osimhen and Moussa Dembele also linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The report suggests that the Red Devils will face competition from Italian giants Inter Milan for the Italy international's signature. Torino turned down a bid of £36m for the striker in January from Fiorentina.

Manchester United desire depth in strike force

Andrea Belotti has consistently been one of the best forwards in the Serie A, with the 26-year-old averaging almost one goal in two games during his time with Torino. The striker has scored an impressive 92 goals in 187 appearances for the Turin side.

Belotti's has been in impressive form this season, chalking up 22-goals and 3 assists despite his side struggling at 15th place in the Serie A table. The 26-year-old will reportedly leave Turin for European football, and Manchester United could prove to be the perfect destination.

Manchester United seem to have turned a corner under the tutelage of Solskjær who has moulded the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial with both forwards scoring 22-goals this season. However, the Norwegian might add to his squad's depth as he looks to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the title next campaign.

Speaking earlier in the season, the former Manchester United striker admitted that he might be in the market for another striker, "You need competition for places at Manchester United,” Solskjaer warned.

“If you think you've got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we're not going to look for players to replace you, you're in the wrong place".

"I've been here myself for so many years as a striker and Teddy Sheringham comes in, Dwight Yorke comes in, Ruud van Nistelrooy comes in, Wayne Rooney comes in", Solskjær continued.

"We've always got to look at improving, and if they don't improve, we might have to look somewhere else to get better because we have to be better. We're too far away from where we need to be and want to be", the 1999 Champions League winner concluded.

Manchester United currently sit on fifth place in the Premier League table behind Leicester City on goal difference, with two games to go. The Old Trafford side will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final today.