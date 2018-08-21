Report: Manchester United not looking to replace Jose Mourinho with Zinedine Zidane

Jose Mourinho, Manchester United manager

What's the rumour?

There are rumours floating around claiming Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's immediate future at Old Trafford is under threat as they are looking to replace the Portuguese with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

However, according to a report in ESPN, the United hierarchy still believe Mourinho is the right man for the job and they have not discussed the possibility of appointing Zidane just yet.

In case you didn't know

Jose Mourinho is not having the best of times as the Red Devils have managed only 3 points from two games in the league so far. His position at Old Trafford has been the subject of increased scrutiny following their 3-2 loss at the hands of minnows Brighton over the weekend, while it is no secret that he has a tumultuous relationship with a few key players.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho only signed a new contract with United in January which, if things go according to plan, will keep him at the club till 2021. But things have gone south for the Premier League giants right from the pre-season games and the recent drubbing by Brighton has only added insult to injury.

As it stands, he is now the bookmakers' favourite as first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

As such, there have been various reports emerging that Zidane is being considered as a potential replacement with the 46-year-old reportedly not averse to managing in England.

However, Mourinho enjoys the trust of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward who remains assured --at least for now -- that the Portuguese can turn things around.

What's next?

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Mourinho is likely to continue managing United till Christmas if not for long, and thereafter the club might take a call depending on their position in the Premier League and other competitions.

The Red Devils will face Tottenham on Monday and the former Chelsea manager would have his task cut out for him to get the team back to winning ways.