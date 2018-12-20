Report: Manchester United ready to pay world-record fee to land Pochettino

Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are willing to splurge a record-breaking fee to secure the services of Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. The report further claims that the 46-year-old is at the top of United's wish list and is the only manager being seriously considered by the boardroom.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is expected to try his best to thwart United's plans, using the level of control at Spurs as bait to convince Pochettino.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho was axed on Tuesday after just two-and-half years in charge at Old Trafford. As his replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been installed as a caretaker manager until the end of the season and the Norwegian will take his first training session on Thursday.

The heart of the matter...

Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a move to The Red Devils for quite some time. The Spurs boss is also on the radar of Real Madrid who will be looking to sign him next summer.

Nevertheless, if given the encouragement that Pochettino wishes to join United, the Premier League giants will be willing to do whatever it takes to lure him to Old Trafford. Something in the region of £42m has been suggested with the cost of Pochettino’s £8.5m-a-year contract, following the end of this season, adding up to £34m.

Seemingly, whatever remains of that sum, which is around one more year's money, would comprise the offer of a compensation fee to Spurs, making Pochettino the most expensive manager.

So far, the Argentine has refused to rule himself out of the managerial race as United continue their pursuit of next permanent manager.

Rumor rating: 5/10

Nothing definite can be said at this stage as the report itself states that United will start a thorough examination and are not interested in ruling anyone in or out of the managerial race at this point. However, it is true that Mauricio Pochettino is in serious contention for the job.

What's next?

As mentioned earlier, until the end of the season, Solskjaer will be at the helm of Manchester United.

