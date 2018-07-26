Report: Manchester United Target Premier League Defender, Quoted £60m

Harry Maguire is now a Manchester United target

What's the story?

Manchester United are looking to sign a centre-back before the summer transfer window slams shut and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is now at the top of their list.

According to The Telegraph and The Sun, manager Jose Mourinho wants to tie up this deal for the 25-year-old who impressed with England at the recently concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In case you didn't know...

Until last summer, Maguire had played just one season in the Premier League with Hull City, who were doomed to relegation at the end of the 2016/17 season. The centre-back was then bought by Leicester City for a fee of £17.5m.

Maguire impressed not only his team but also the rest of the Premier League as he played all 38 games without getting substituted even once. After playing every minute of the season, his performances earned him the Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Having played a part in all seven games at the World Cup in Russia (including six starts), Maguire adapted to Gareth Southgate's tactics and played in a three-man defence where his positioning and superiority in the air saw him win the most aerial duels for the Three Lions in the tournament.

Heart of the matter

United have been looking for defensive reinforcements with Mourinho running out of patience with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, with the latter not even getting selected for the 23-man England squad.

However, Leicester City do not want to let him go that easily. Although he is valued at £31.5m by TransferMarkt, the Foxes are demanding £60m since it is a Premier League rival that are looking to secure his services.

33 – Harry Maguire has won more aerial duels than any other defender at World Cup 2018. Slab. #Eng #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tNcjqGd2f9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 8, 2018

His composure on the ball and his ability to move it forward are also assets that impressed many who watched him play with Leicester and at the World Cup.

Rumour Rating/Probability

6/10.

Maguire has four years remaining on his current contract that expires in 2022. The Foxes are also looking to offer him an improved contract and increase his wages to £80,000 per week. But at £60m, it is a long shot.

What's next?

The Red Devils could easily offer him much more than what he will earn at Leicester but they will surely baulk at the idea of spending £60m on him. With such a price tag, they might even switch their focus back to Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld.