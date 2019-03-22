×
Report: Real Madrid superstar has already told his teammates that he wants to leave 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
536   //    22 Mar 2019, 22:16 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet MarcaReal Madrid star defender Raphael Varane has already told his teammates that he wants to leave the club in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Raphael Varane has spent almost eight seasons with the Spanish giants after arriving at the Spanish capital when he was just 18 years of age. Since his arrival in 2011/12 season, the 25-year-old center back has been a pivotal part for Los Blancos.

Varane first garnered wide applause for his performance against arch-rivals Barcelona in his debut El Clasico under Jose Mourinho, when he was just 19. The Frenchman capped off a superb defensive performance with a goal and has been the perfect partner for Sergio Ramos after the departure of Pepe.

The French defender's impact was immeasurable when Los Blancos won the Champions League four times in five years. At 25, Varane has won everything there is to win in club football and was the leader of France's rearguard during their World Cup win in 2018.

Varane will turn 26 this April and still has three years left on his contract and his release clause is €500 million.

The heart of the matter

French paper, L'Equipe, recently claimed that the Frenchman will be heading to the exit door in the coming summer window. What seemed like a bogus rumour may turn out to be true as the center back is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid in the summer.

According to the report, Varane has already told his teammates that he wants to leave. Despite achieving numerous accolades, he has grown tired after spending almost nine years with Los Blancos and wants a move.

But Varane remains an integral part of Zinedine Zidane's plans and will have to request with the board to lower down the release clause to pave the way for plausible offers.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how things take place in summer as Real Madrid will be not willing to lose an asset like Varane.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will host Huesca next in LaLiga.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
