Report: Wilfried Zaha opens up on his dreadful spell at Manchester United

Suman Dey
News
621   //    20 Sep 2018, 22:05 IST

Z
Zaha was a lonely figure at Old Trafford.

Wilfried Zaha has opened up about his time at Manchester United and how it made him depressed time and again. He considered his time at United as 'hell' and said that-

"They hadn’t given me a car, like every other player [had]. Nothing. I’m living in this hell by myself, away from my family, and I thought, 'If this doesn’t make me stronger, what will?’.

The Crystal Palace winger further continued and expressed his grief regarding the rumors that surrounded his lack of game time at United and believed that none stood up for him to suppress such gossips. But he doesn't hold any regrets regarding his time with the Red Devils because it made him stronger.

Wilfried Zaha was Sir Alex Fergusson's last signing at Manchester United. He was bought in from Crystal Palace in 2013 on a five-year head at an initial fee of £10m rising to £15m based on performance.

The forward was loaned out to Crystal Palace for the remainder of that season. Zaha made his United debut in 2013 FA Community Shield against Wigan Athletic, but that was one of few chances he had at Old Trafford. 

He then made successive loan moves to Cardiff and Crystal Palace and finally made a permanent switch to the Eagles on a five and half year deal in 2015-15 campaign where he is currently playing. 

At the time Zaha arrived in Manchester, he was as one of the bright talents in football along with another rising star Raheem Sterling. Despite being impressive for the Eagles, Zaha couldn't taste success at a bigger club - Manchester United.

After his arrival, he was reduced to limited playing time and was mostly out on loans. There were rumors of him falling out of favor with the then manager, David Moyes because of personal reasons.

The Mirror is a reliable source, and Zaha himself provides this information in an interview with the Shortlist. Moreover, he is not currently employed with Man United and hence he would not refrain from speaking his heart out about the tumultuous spell with the Red Devils.

Wilfried Zaha is Crystal Palace's best player, and he recently signed a long-term deal with the club. The Eagles will be hoping that their talisman could help them finish in the top half of the table. He is on the radar of top English clubs and will continue to do so but for the time being his loyalty is with Palace and he must give his 100 per cent for the club. 



A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
