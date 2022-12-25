Reported Liverpool transfer target spotted wearing Mohamed Salah shirt in gym 

Liverpool target Rafael Leao has been spotted wearing a Mohamed Salah jersey at the gym, prompting the Reds supporters to urge their club to make a move for him.

Having returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Portugal, where he scored two goals, Leao has emerged to prominence since the last year for his exploits with AC Milan.

With 11 goals and 10 assists last season, he played a key role in guiding the Rossoneri to their first top-flight title in 10 years. Stefano Pioli's side are looking to him once again to keep up with runaway leaders Napoli this season in their bid for back-to-back titles.

Liverpool have been linked with Leao in the recent past as the Portuguese winger's contract has entered its final 18 months, and those links could reemerge again.

The 23-year-old returned to training after a short break post his World Cup exploits and was spotted donning a jersey with Mohamed Salah written behind it, although it wasn't a Liverpool jersey per se.

However, it has pumped up Liverpool fans, with some claiming the Reds must go for his signature. One fan commented that the club 'needs another top quality young attacker', although a few portended Chelsea swooping in and taking him away to Stamford Bridge.

Leao joined Milan in 2019 from French side Lille and has since made 135 appearances, contributing 64 goals in all competitions. He won the Serie A Footballer of the Year award last season for his heroics in Milan's title-winning campaign while finishing 14th in this year's Ballon d'Or rankings.

Liverpool resume Premier League campaign on Monday

Speaking of Liverpool, the Reds will resume their 2022-23 league season on Monday against Aston Villa at Villa Park, looking to recover from their Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side saw their cup defense end in the round of 16 after losing 3-2 at the Etihad on Friday and now turn their attention towards the league where things haven't been smooth for them either.

With just six wins in 14 games, the Anfield outfit are down in the sixth position in the standings, trailing leaders Arsenal by a massive 15 points as their title charge hangs in the balance.

Their form has been highly erratic, with the highs of Manchester City and West Ham wins, as well as the 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth, offset by the lows of defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

