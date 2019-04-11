Reports: €130 million price-tag put on Manchester United target

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid have slapped a €130 million price tag on superstar Gareth Bale, who is a target for Manchester United, according to AS.

In case you didn’t know…

Gareth Bale has been linked with Manchester United for a long time now and it seems as though this is the summer where he shall finally be sold. His agent Jonathan Barnett, however, has claimed that he is not looking for a move back to England.

"He is very happy here," he said. "He is a player and right now he is not thinking about a return to England. I can't predict the future. But for now he is happy,” Barnet stated.

The heart of the matter

However, Real Madrid want to sell the superstar they bought for a world record fee back in 2013. The Galacticos signed him for €100 million but want €130 million for him. While they realise that the price is too steep, it is based on the fact that Neymar’s transfer to PSG has inflated the market.

Madrid, however, also are aware of the fact that Bale’s €15 million-per-year salary could be a hurdle in their way to sell him as only a very few teams could afford to pay that much in wages for a player. The report also adds that Manchester United have been interested him for a while now and Madrid could sell him to them in exchange for Pogba.

The Galacticos are also eying Christian Eriksen as an alternative to Pogba.

Rumour rating: 8/10

AS are generally reliable when it comes to Real Madrid. Also, the fact that Bale’s future at Madrid has been up in the air since Zidane’s arrival puts more meat to this report.

What’s next?

Real Madrid would be looking to finish second this season before they splash the cash in the market for a revamp of their squad.

