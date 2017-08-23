Reports: £63 million star keen on joining Real Madrid

by Harsh Biyani 23 Aug 2017

The striker would be good addition to the side

What's the story?

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang yesterday reiterated his desire to leave Dortmund. According to the Express, the player is keen to move to Real Madrid and has also been calling Zinedine Zidane about the prospect of joining the La Liga champions.

"I am still reflecting on whether I should leave or not. This club and these fans are incredible, but if I want to grow, I feel I need to leave. I need time to think about it. If I want to grow, I surely need to leave this summer. I am 27 and I need to grow. If I leave, it will only be somewhere I would play regularly," said the Dortmund striker.

In case you didn't know...

Dortmund had previously set a July deadline for clubs to sign the 27-year old. It was believed that the striker would stay at the club after no side met the £63 million price tag set by the club.

Real, Chelsea and Liverpool were the clubs that were interested in signing the Dortmund striker and they have been once again put on alert after Aubameyang said that he wants to leave Dortmund.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are yet to replace Alvaro Morata who joined Chelsea for £60 million while Mariano Diaz has also left for Lyon. Youngster Borja Mayoral is still not convinced on returning to the club from his loan at Wolfsburg.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have formed a devastating trio under Zidane but beyond them, there is little depth in the club.

Madrid would need a good backup to these players and Aubameyang would fit the role. The player has never been shy about his love for the La Liga champions and wants to leave before the summer transfer window closes.

Author's take

Zidane is not a fan of the 27-year old and it would be interesting to see if he does sign the player.

Aubameyang's availability has certainly put a couple of clubs on alert while Dortmund would not be happy as they do not have time to replace him in case the striker leaves.

While Chelsea and Livepool are also interested, it would be difficult for either of the clubs to get him if Real show their interest.