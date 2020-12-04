Reports: AC Milan eyeing four Real Madrid players in massive €120m swoop

Italian giants AC Milan have turned their attention to a quartet of Real Madrid players worth a total of €120m, as per reports. The Rossoneri and the Blancos share an excellent relationship and have seen a few transfers between them, with the two most recent ones being Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz.

The Frenchman completed a permanent transfer to San Siro and has grown into a key player for Milan. While Diaz has also gotten off to a superb start to life in Italy, his future is still up on the air as he is still on loan from Real Madrid. The Spanish champions have set an asking price of €30m for the former Manchester City man.

Should he complete a permanent transfer in the summer, he might not be the only Real Madrid player to move to San Siro, with Milan having set their sights on three other Blancos stars.

Real Madrid's Isco, Marco Asensio, and Nacho on Milan's wishlist

Isco and Asensio are on Milan's radar

As per reports in Italy, Paolo Maldini and co are weighing up moves for Real Madrid stars Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio, and Isco, along with their long-standing interest in Diaz.

Isco has been a player that Maldini and others in the Rossoneri hierarchy have admired for quite some time. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital and could be on the move in the coming windows.

However, there are doubts as to whether they can afford the signing of a player who earns €12m-per-season at Real Madrid. His wages, coupled with what is said to be a €40m asking price from Zinedine Zidane's side, could make it an operation worth upwards of €80m.

Isco has scored his first Champions League knockout goal since May 2017.



Real go in front against the run of play. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wEvoT5u2G7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 26, 2020

Marco Asensio could also give Milan a great option to have in the squad and, as per the report, could be ready to try out a new challenge. The Spanish international has spent nearly a year on the sidelines after an injury ahead of the start of the last season and has not been himself since his return, often struggling when he's been picked by Zidane.

Asensio, who turns 25 come January, is also set to cost in the region of €40m should Milan want to purchase him. He would be a direct replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, who is into the final year of his contract at San Siro.

12 - Marco Asensio has failed to score or assist in his 12 games for Real Madrid this season in all competitions. Defiance. pic.twitter.com/RrnJi1gPes — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 1, 2020

Nacho Fernandez's contract at Real Madrid runs out in 2022 and he is another player who could depart from the club. The Blancos youth product is a versatile player who can play in either of the centre-back slots or at right-back, and has been a useful servant for Real Madrid over the years. The 30-year-old could be available for a cut-price fee of €10m.

While Marcelo is also a player who could leave Real Madrid, the Rossoneri are unlikely to pursue his signature given that he turns 33 next year and that he could potentially command a very high salary for someone who will not be a guaranteed starter.

