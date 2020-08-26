AC Milan are interested in signing three Real Madrid players in Oscar Rodriguez, Luka Jovic and Brahim Diaz, according to Mundo Deportivo. AC Milan director Paulo Maldini will reportedly meet with Real Madrid chiefs to discuss the prospect of signing the trio, this week.

Real Madrid are looking to sell players to generate funds for future signings as Zinedine Zidane looks to reshape his title-winning squad from last season. Real Madrid have already sold 21-year-old full-back, Achraf Hakimi, to Inter Milan for €40 million.

Reguilon and Oscar Rodriguez are making the Spanish NT, but Real Madrid can't even make space for them. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) August 20, 2020

Three Real Madrid players are poised to move to AC Milan

Oscar Rodriguez completed an impressive loan spell last season at the now relegated Leganes, scoring 9 goals and contributing 2 assists from midfield. Rodriguez is valued at €20 million by the Los Blancos, with reports suggesting that the Spanish giants might be willing to sell the player to AC Milan for a fee of €10 million and will insert a buy-back clause in his contract.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid CF controls the ball during a La Liga match

Luka Jovic arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt last season for a fee of €65m but has failed to live up to the billing. The 22-year-old has just made 26 appearances for the Los Blancos, the majority of which were substitute appearances.

The striker, who scored 17 goals in the last campaign in the Bundesliga, managed just two for Real Madrid last season. If AC Milan do move for the striker, the Los Blancos are likely to loan out the striker for regular game time as opposed to selling him to the Italian giants.

Jovic will not walk into the team at AC Milan either, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic poised to sign a contract extension at his former stomping ground. The former Frankfurt striker has also been linked with a move to Monaco (now managed by former Frankfurt manager Niko Kovac) and Manchester City.

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Everton for James Rodriguez to be sold on next days. The deal is not done - but Carlo Ancelotti already contacted James to convince him.

Real are also in negotiations with AC Milan to loan out Brahim Diaz. 🇪🇸 #RealMadrid #Real #EFC #Everton — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2020

Brahim Diaz has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabéu, with Zidane having a host of options to choose from on the wings. The Frenchman has played the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Isco, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez to choose from ahead of the former Manchester City winger.

Real Madrid paid a fee of €26m to bring the 21-year-old from England, and Milan are looking to sign the player on a season-long loan with an option to buy.