Reports: AC Milan to offer cash-plus-player for Lazio midfielder

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 3.30K // 14 Aug 2018, 14:35 IST

What's the rumour?

Lazio Sensation Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a target throughout the summer for the handful of clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

If reports from The Sun are to be believed, AC Milan are ready to launch a stunning £98 million offer plus Fabio Borini as a part of the deal for Lazio midfielder Savic.

In case you didn't know...

Italian club AC Milan have been very poor in the last decade. Milan last won the Serie A title in 2011. AC Milan was one of the most feared teams in the world in mid-2000's. Milan finished 6th in Serie A last season which will deprive them of playing in the Champions League.

If Milan succeeds in bringing Savic to the club, their chances of achieving something will undoubtedly increase.

The heart of the matter

Milan has signed some stunning players in this transfer window which includes Mattia Caldara, Gonzalo Higuain, Pepe Reina and Alen Halilovic. The signing of Savic will definitely be an upgrade to Milan's current set of midfielders.

For those unaware, Savic is Serbian player who plays as a midfielder for Italian club Lazio.

Savic is just 23 years old which will bring more energy and pace to the squad. At 6ft 3in, he will prove to be effective in set pieces. Due to his dominant physique has become one of the best players in Italy.

He played as a defensive midfielder in many games for Lazio, but he is more of a box to box midfielder. Savic scored 12 goals and assisted 3 for Lazio in Serie A last season.

His points of strength include Aerial duel, long shorts, through balls dribbling and defensive contribution.

According to Squawka, Savic won more aerial duels(141) than any other player in Serie A last season which can prove to be essential for the club.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic won more aerial duels (141) than any other player in Serie A last season.



Absolute monster in the air. 💪 pic.twitter.com/HmN5yE7TQC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 17, 2017

Video

Rumour Rating: 4/10

Sun is a newspaper in the UK which not much reliable when it comes to transfers.

The transfer window for Serie clubs closes on 17th August. Since there are 3 days left before the transfer window closes for Milan, the transfer of Savic to Milan is still be a possibility.

What's next?

Milan will be happy if they succeed in bringing the player to the club of his stature. It remains to be seen where this transfer report heads.