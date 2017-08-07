Reports: Andre Gomes to be offered in stunning player plus cash deal for Premier League superstar

Valverde wants the player at any cost.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 07 Aug 2017, 14:40 IST

The Liverpool playmaker is on top of Valverde's wishlist.

What's the story?

Barcelona are set to ramp up their summer transfer activity and are willing to leave no stones unturned in securing the services of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. According to Mundo Deportivo, La Blaugrana are ready to include Andre Gomes in a swap deal to convince the Reds to send the Brazilian to Nou Camp.

Nou Camp has been Coutinho's dream destination and with his consenting to seize the dream, the only stumbling block in Barca's path is an agreement with the Anfield top brass.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have a handful of problems to address before heading into the new season. Neymar's departure has poked a hole in one their wings.

Their midfield looks jaded as Iniesta and Busquets stroll into the twilight of their careers. The reinforcements they have brought in have not been up to par.

The hefty €222m proceeds from the Neymar sale has the clout to provide Barcelona with solutions for their problems and they will want to make the most of it.

The heart of the matter

Valverde believes Gomes has the goods which will aid him in having a great sophomore season at Nou Camp. But it's no secret that Coutinho would be preferred over him. Coutinho is the pintle around which the high-pressing machine of Klopp revolves.

Klopp has repeatedly told the press that he's having absolutely nothing of Barca's interest in Coutinho. They have rejected two of the Catalans' bids. But with the player wanting to leave, Klopp might just let him go.

With the added benefit of Gomes, Barcelona could convince Liverpool to lower their asking price and let them have their way.

Gomes has had an underwhelming debut season at Nou Camp. He scored thrice and served up 1 assist in 30 appearances for the Catalans. However, he is a solid threat with the ball at his feet, a quality he shares with Coutinho.

Meanwhile, Coutinho scored 13 goals and picked up 7 assists from 31 appearances in the Premier League. The Brazilian is only 25-years old and is gifted with the ability and class which could make him a worthy successor to pass on the Catalan midfield duties to.

There have also been rumours of Rafinha being included in a swap deal for Coutinho. But Barca remain stern on their stand that an injured player will not be troubled to that end.

The Barca cabinet is expected land in England in the coming days to expedite the deal.

Author's take

Barcelona will benefit from Coutinho's arrival but they're scratching no itch of Liverpool's by taking him away. With Gomes included in the deal, Liverpool might just take it up as Coutinho is determined to leave. With the transfer window closing within a month, Liverpool will need to cash in and get an attacking midfielder to dictate terms at Anfield as an incoming Gomes cannot be expected to fill the Brazilian's shoes straight away.