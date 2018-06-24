Reports: Argentina fan who went missing in Kerala found dead

Argentina's defeat at the hands of Croatia was hard for Dinu to take.

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST News 24 Jun 2018, 12:34 IST

Dino Alex, the 30-year-old Argentina fan who went missing in Kerala has been found dead according to Times of India. He had written a suicide note and had gone missing after his favourite side's defeat at the hands of Croatia.

Some of his friends called him after the Argentina-Croatia game but his phone was switched off. His mother found his room empty when she got up in the morning and informed his father straight away.

They found the note in his room and a search operation was launched after his parents could not locate him. The note read, "There is nothing left for me in this life. I am taking a plunge into the depths of death. Nobody is responsible for my death".

Police's canine squad was also a part of the search operations and the sniffer dogs found a trail to the Meenachil river. However, despite the best efforts of the officials, his body was not found and the search operations were called off last night.

The operations resumed this morning and the body was found around 8:30 am. The body will be handed over to the family after autopsy as per reports.

According to Joice Joseph Kottathil, a relative of the deceased, Dinu had very few friends as he was an introvert. He was a huge fan of Messi and used to follow all major leagues around the world.

Dinu's room is filled with Messi merchandises and he had bought a jersey of the Barcelona forward on his way home on Thursday. He had confidently told his colleagues that Argentina would cruise past Croatia thanks to Messi's goals.

The disappointment of seeing his team lose turned out to be too much for him to handle and he ended up taking his own life. "My team is starting its journey, carrying my life. I will do it". – he wrote in one of his books.