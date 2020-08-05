Reports: Arsenal to beat off competition to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães, according to reports in France (via Sports Witness).

The 22-year-old Lille defender has been courted by a number of clubs across the continent, with Manchester United, Everton and Napoli reportedly interested in signing him, along with Arsenal.

Gabriel was reported to have completed a move to Everton, but after that didn't materialise, it was reported that Napoli were interested in signing him as a potential replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, in case the Senegalese chose to leave Naples this summer.

Gabriel would have been Napoli's second signing of the summer from Lille, after the Italians secured the signature of Nigerian winger Victor Osimhen recently.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also said to be interested in bringing Gabriel to Old Trafford to boost his options at the heart of the defence, but Arsenal are now said to be in pole position.

The Gunners believe that they have good relations with Lille, especially after the negotiations to sign Nicolas Pepe last summer.

Arsenal frontrunners to sign Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes (left) has been the subject of interest from various European clubs

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has already sounded out a warning to his bosses that his side needs investment to continue the progress they made under him, and the centre-back area is one of the immediate concerns for the Spaniard.

Arteta did improve Arsenal's defence considerably, especially after the restart post- COVID-19 lockdown but it is no secret that the Gunners need strengthening in that area.

David Luiz was offered a one-year contract extension but the Brazilian is still a ticking time-bomb at the heart of the defence. German Shkodran Mustafi also has improved this season but has the penchant to make elementary errors.

Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney have impressed while playing on the sides of a back three, but there is a sense that Arteta would like to revert to a back four when he can, with Tierney assuming a more conventional left-back role.

If these reports from France are to believed, Arsenal are getting themselves one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe. Lille president Gerard Lopez didn't hold back in his effervescent praise for Gabriel, calling him one of the top five central defenders in Europe already.

Arsenal return to action on August 30, as they kickstart their new season with the Community Shield at Wembley, against the Premier League champions, Liverpool.