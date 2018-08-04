Reports: Arsenal launch stunning bid for World Cup star

What’s the rumour?

Arsenal have launched a stunning bid for Domagoj Vida, according to a report by The Sun. The Besiktas defender is reportedly the subject of a £25 million bid by the Gunners.

Unai Emery is said to be unimpressed with the current lot of defenders he has at Arsenal and wants to sign a new centre-back. They currently have six central defenders but Mustafi, Chambers and Holding are not preferred by the Arsenal manager while Konstantinos Mavropanos is reportedly not ready for the Premier League.

In case you didn’t know...

Domagoj Vida had an impressive World Cup campaign with Croatia. The centre-back was one of their best players in the tournament and helped the Croats reach the final.

He just joined Besiktas in January and has already been linked with a move away. He joined the Turkish side for £8 million but they are demanding 3x the amount to let go of him this summer.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal are not the only club to have shown interest in Vida. The Croatian was a target for Liverpool as well according to the report and they had reportedly tabled a £13.5 million bid. Besiktas rejected the bid and the Reds did not show interest in him after that.

The problem for Arsenal is that they have already spent £70 million this summer and need to sell a couple of players before getting him. The Sun, in the same report, claim that one of Shkodran Mustafi or Danny Welbeck will be sold in the next few days.

Rumour probability: 5/10

The Sun are not very reliable when it comes to transfer rumours. However, there is no proper confirmation of this rumour to be completely false nor have any other media outlet reported this.

Video

What’s next?

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign next Sunday against defending champions Manchester City. With the window slamming shut by the end of the week, Arsenal need to step up their pursuit if they are to complete the deal on time.