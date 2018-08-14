Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Arsenal midfielder set to leave club amid interest from Marseille

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.45K   //    14 Aug 2018, 15:34 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Emery is at the helm at Arsenal and he is ready to revamp his squad if need be

What's the rumour?

It's an entirely fresh scene at the Emirates. It's the beginning of a new era heralded by the Spaniard, Unai Emery. Revamping will definitely be a part of the process. The latest reports coming out of North London suggests that Mohamed Elneny is prepared to call it a day at Arsenal.

And according to The Mirror, Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are interested in roping in the 26-year-old.

In case you didn't know...

The competition for a spot in Arsenal's starting XI has intensified owing to the club's summer transfer activity. The arrivals of 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi from Lorient and 22-year-old Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria has unsettled Mohamed Elneny.

The Ligue 1 transfer window does not shut until the end of the month. The Premier League window closed on the 9th of August.

The heart of the matter

Elneny was on the bench as Arsenal lost 2-0 against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in their season opener. Arsenal have no dearth of midfield options. Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil started ahead of him and Elneny is currently way down the pecking order as Lucas Torreira was brought on as a substitute ahead of the Egyptian.

Elneny had signed a new 4-year contract in March and is tied to the club till 2022. So if at all Arsenal decide to sell him, they'll get a good amount of money in return.

Elneny is reportedly done playing a bit-part role for the Gunners. He started only 11 games in the Premier League last season. He struggled to exert his influence and mustered just one assist from 14 appearances in the league.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

The competition is tight at Arsenal and Elneny is justified in wanting to move away from the club. The only iffy thing about this rumour is the source. Everything else points towards Elneny departing from the Emirates.

Video


What's next?

It sounds like the wise thing to do for Elneny. At 26-years-old, he is going to be hitting his peak soon and he should get proper game time to become the player that he can be.

