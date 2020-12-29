Reports: Arsenal interested in Real Madrid superstar Isco

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be genuinely interested in bringing Real Madrid midfielder Isco to the Emirates in January. The Gunners are sorely in need of a playmaker and the Real Madrid outcast would fit that bill perfectly.

Isco has fallen out of favour with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and a move away from the Bernabeu looks likely for the Spaniard. Any move in January would likely be a loan deal, as Isco's wages would be a stumbling block for most clubs to agree upon in the middle of the season.

According to Mark Mann-Bryans, the Arsenal deal for Isco would be a 6 month loan, with Real Madrid paying a percentage of his wages. Real Madrid have taken a huge financial hit due to the pandemic, and getting Isco off the wage book would be a massive relief for the club. The deal however, is nowhere close to being finalized, and would depend on many different factors, if it were to take place.

Arsenal interest in Isco is genuine.



Would be a half-season loan but very early stages and depends on several factors.



Madrid would have to pay a percentage of his wage and even then it would be dependent on Arsenal shifting at least one out first.



But they are keen. #AFC — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) December 29, 2020

Isco has made eleven appearances for Real Madrid this season, having started only thrice in all competitions. Zidane has seemed to have lost faith in the Spaniard, opting to stick to his most trusted midfield triumvirate of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro. Isco would be wise to move away to get more games under his belt before the Euros next year.

Juventus and Sevilla are also said to be interested in bringing in Isco on loan, but Arsenal would hope to get a deal finalised for the Real Madrid midfielder as they desperately need a player of his quality in the squad.

Arsenal would have to sell first in order to bring in the Real Madrid man

Isco has barely played under Zidane

Arsenal currently have a lot of deadwood in the squad who are taking up the club's wages. Players like Sokratis, Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi all demand high wages, whilst barely playing under Arteta. In order to bring in a player like Isco, Arsenal would need to start clearing house.

Arsenal would hope to get rid of these players, come January, so as to make space for new signings. Mikel Arteta will have a job on his hands to find the right players to bring in, given the financial restrictions he is working under.

It will be interesting to see what the club decides to do with Mesut Ozil, as Gunners' fans have called to bring the German back into the fray, after Ozil was omitted from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads this season.