Reports: Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid and Barcelona target

The striker will be the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 03 Aug 2017, 17:22 IST

Wenger will desperately push to sign the striker

What's the story?

Much like most other big clubs across Europe, Arsenal too, are on a mission to bulk up their squad with additional firepower for the forthcoming Premier League season. The Gunners finished their last season placed fifth on the table and will be inclined towards improving their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window.

After initially being linked strongly to Monaco's Thomas Lemar, Arsenal have repeatedly faced obstacles in signing the French winger, with Monaco refusing to indulge Arsene Wenger.

According to the Daily Express, the North Londoners have cooled their interests in the Monaco man and have now averted their gaze towards Borussia Dortmund star, Ousmane Dembele who is said to be valued at roughly £89m and is being targeted by La Liga rivals - Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Also read:

In case you didn't know...

The North London club is on the verge of losing their Chilean heartthrob Alexis Sanchez, with the striker reportedly looking to exit the Emirates in search of Champions League football - something that Arsenal will be bereft of this season.

Lemar was originally identified as an ideal replacement, but Monaco's aversion to losing more players has forced Wenger to consider other alternatives.

Arsenal were said to have been interested in signing Dembele last summer after he had a breakthrough season with Rennes. However, the 20-year-old forward went on to join Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Also read: Arsenal Season Preview: Where will the Gunners finish in 2017/18?

The heart of the matter

Dembele has grown into a formidable wide-forward, wreaking havoc on the wings in the Bundesliga. The French International scored 10 goals in 49 appearances for the German side in all competitions last season, making him a target for superpowers like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Arsenal, having resigned to Sanchez's exit, have reportedly emerged as another contender to snap up the talented forward. Reports from Europe claim that the Gunners have in fact made a bid for the pacy, flamboyant striker, although Borussia Dortmund are understood to have shot it down, allegedly stating that they expect an offer close to £90 million for the forward.

With a little under a month left before the window closes, Wenger is expected to make an improved bid in the coming weeks, with Arsenal's only additions so far being striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.

Also read: Sanchez back in Arsenal training with a smile

Video

Author's take

Dembele has shone rather brightly in his first season in Germany, prompting big clubs to sit up and take notice.

The Frenchman brings pace, trickery and quality to the table and will greatly benefit any side he goes to. While the German side would like nothing more than to retain him, they will be rendered helpless if an exorbitant offer comes in for Dembele.

While a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid is bound to tempt the 20-year-old, he personally might not mind moving to Arsenal to play under fellow Frenchman Arsene Wenger.

Also read: Neymar to PSG: 15 Blockbuster movies whose budgets were less than the €222m ($263m) fee