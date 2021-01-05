Reports: Arsenal interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid on loan 

Arsenal have reportedly made enquires about Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

According to a report by Defenca Central, the Gunners recently asked about the availability of the 20-year-old but their inquiry was rebuffed by the Spanish giants.

It had earlier been suggested that Vinicius and his compatriot Rodrygo would be made available in the winter window. However, Real Madrid have gone to great lengths to refute this claim, and have insisted the pair remain part of Zinedine Zidane's plans.

Despite these claims, Arsenal are reportedly going ahead with fresh negotiations and are proposing a loan move for Vinicius.

It is understood that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the forward, as the Arsenal manager believes the Brazilian can inject pace into his frontline.

Vinicius Junior joined Real Madrid from Brazilian side Flamengo in the summer of 2018 and has gone on to make 90 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 12 goals.

However, while Vinicius' talent is undeniable, he has faced criticism for his inconsistency, while his decision-making in the final third also leaves a lot to be desired.

It is understood that both Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane are fans of the Brazil international. Real Madrid reportedly want Vinicius to remain at the Bernabeu until the end of the season at least.

Should Arsenal sign Vinicius from Real Madrid?

Vinicius has been with Real Madrid since 2018

Arsenal had a poor start to the campaign but they have slowly found some form with three consecutive wins.

A major issue for the Gunners has been their lack of verve in attack but it would be foolhardy to expect Vinicius to single-handedly solve this problem.

In three seasons at Real Madrid, the former Flamengo man has not done too much to suggest he is capable of being a difference-maker yet. However, time is on Vinicius' side and he could develop into a world-beater yet.

🤩 Some crackers in here!



But which one gets your vote in our December Goal of the Month poll? 🤔 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 5, 2021

Arsenal are already stocked with several talented young forwards such as Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli. Therefore, the potential addition of Vinicius Junior is not a necessity at the moment.

After being left out of the Real Madrid starting lineup for the last four games, Vinicius would be hoping to be in action when they travel to take on Osasuna this weekend.