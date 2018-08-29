Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Arsenal superstar considering shock exit before the transfer window closes

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
2.76K   //    29 Aug 2018, 09:17 IST

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Will Unai Emery let him leave

What's the rumour?

It's the beginning of a new era at Arsenal. Helmed by Unai Emery, the Gunners are walking into the light, eyes still blinking, following the retirement of Arsene Wenger, who had gone on to become a divisive figure by the end of his stint.

Emery has grand plans for the North Londoners. Unfortunately, former Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette does not seem to be a part of it. As a result, Lacazette is reflecting upon his future and is considering a shock exit from the Emirates before the deadline day closes on 31st August 2018, according to Le10Sport.

The Premier League transfer window had closed earlier this month. However, departures can still happen as several other leagues will see the closing of their transfer windows only on the 31st.

In case you didn't know...

Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal in the summer of 2018 amid huge fanfare. After getting off to a flyer, he could not keep his good form up. Eventually, Arsenal bought Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang from Borussia Dortmund. The Gabonese international replaced Lacazette in the starting XI.

However, Lacazette came back to life and got back into form towards the end of the season with both Aubameyang and Lacazette performing well when deployed together.

The heart of the matter

Lacazette is none too pleased about Unai Emery's treatment of him, as per the report. The Frenchman has been used as a substitute in all 3 of Arsenal's outings so far this season. With Aubameyang being the preferred central striker, Lacazette fears he may not be able to claim a place in the starting XI.

The report suggests that Arsenal are reluctant to sell the 27-year-old as several clubs are keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Rumour rating/probability: 4/10

While Lacazette has every right to feel frustrated, it is unlikely that he will push for a move away from the club before proving his worth at London. Also, after selling Giroud to Chelsea, Arsenal do not have much depth in the striker's position and will, therefore, make sure they spare no effort in making the former Lyon striker stay.

Video


What's next?

Lacazette should stay at Arsenal and prove his mettle. He is a top quality striker and should not give up on his Premier League dream just yet.

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
