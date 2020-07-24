Arsenal are interested in signing Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to The Mirror. The 22-year-old has been one of Villa's most consistent players in the Premier League, alongside captain Jack Grealish.

The Brazil international joined the Villans from Manchester City for a fee of £15 million last season and has made 35 appearances so far in the Premier League. The Manchester giants are now reportedly interested in bringing back the midfielder to the Etihad, with the club having a buy-back clause in his contract.

No doubt about it. Since the restart, Douglas Luiz has taken over Jack Grealish as Villa's most important player.



Once again, a tremendous half. What a talent. — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) July 16, 2020

Arsenal keen on signing Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has been one of the few positives during Aston Villa's season back in the Premier League, with the team huffing and puffing to keep their Premier League status. The Claret and Blue are level on points with Watford going into the final game of the season, with a slightly better goal difference. The Villans will face West Ham while their relegation rivals Watford will take on Arsenal.

Luiz has made the defensive midfield position his own since arriving at Villa Park last summer. His ability to defend, intercept and control games with his passing has even earned him a cap for the Brazil national team.

Douglas Luiz has been in impressive form for Aston Villa this season

Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the Brazilian and probably regrets his transfer to Villa. He said earlier in the season:

"He would be here if a work permit were possible if the Premier League said it would be possible but now he is at Aston Villa."

Mikel Arteta, formerly an assistant manager at Manchester City, knows all about Luiz's quality. The Arsenal manager will be looking for midfield reinforcements this summer, with the likes of Mattéo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira seemingly out of favour at the Emirates.

Against Arsenal, Aston Villa were more compact and careful in choosing when to press. When Jack Grealish was beaten, Douglas Luiz arrived to snuff out any danger.



When you are struggling to score, this is how you must play.@TonyCascarino62 writes



https://t.co/Q5J31w3wvH — Times Sport (@TimesSport) July 22, 2020

Luiz reminded Arteta of his qualities last week as he put up a heroic performance to earn the Villans a win against the London side.

Speaking after the game, former Arsenal captain Tony Adams told Stadium Astro that his former side are missing a player of Luiz's ilk. He said:

"We need a holding midfield player like Douglas Luiz. Maybe a bit stronger and a bit taller, like Gilberto or a Manu Petit. We are crying out for stability and resilience."