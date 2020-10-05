Reports: Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to join Hertha Berlin on loan

According to Charles Watts of Goal, Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is close to sealing a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. The Frenchman has been frozen out of the squad by Mikel Arteta and has finally managed to secure a temporary switch away from the Emirates Stadium after holding initial talks with the likes of Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain.

Guendouzi has not played a single minute for the Gunners since his post-match confrontation with Neal Maupay in June, as the midfielder grabbed the Brighton striker by his throat at the Amex Stadium. Arteta was keen to offload him permanently, but the youngster failed to attract substantial bids despite interest from several clubs.

As reported by @johncrossmirror, Matteo Guendouzi is close to a loan move to Hertha Berlin. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 4, 2020

The former Lorient midfielder will spend the 2020-21 season with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, as he looks set to get his career back on track by becoming a key player for the German outfit. Arsenal are also set to loan Lucas Torreira to Atletico Madrid in the coming hours, while Sead Kolasinac continues to be linked with a return to the Bundesliga.

Arsenal unlikely to complete deals for Aouar, Partey this summer

Matteo Guendouzi is close to leaving Arsenal on a season-long loan deal

The Gunners, however, have been frustrated in their efforts to bolster their squad in recent weeks. Lyon's Houssem Aouar was the club's primary target, but the Gunners were unable to match the Ligue 1 club's asking price due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey remains on Arteta's shortlist, with the Spaniard looking to add more quality for his options in midfield. However, Arsenal are unlikely to trigger his £50 million release clause as things stand and face a race against time to add to their squad.

Arsenal have accepted a loan without option to buy offer from Hertha Berlin for Mattéo Guendouzi - 21-year-old rejected the German side 2 months ago, but it became clear in recent days that opportunities for him at AFC would be limited. Loan fee is €0. https://t.co/GdmCgOBj96 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 4, 2020

Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian joined Arsenal in the transfer window, while the likes of Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari made their loan moves permanent. William Saliba also sealed his much-anticipated move from Saint-Etienne, but the young Frenchman could well be loaned back to Ligue 1 to get regular game time under his belt.

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 players Cristiano Ronaldo named as future superstars in 2015: Where are they now?