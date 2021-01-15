Reports: Arsenal offered Mateo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin for €30m

Arsenal reportedly offered midfielder Mateo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin for the sum of €30m but the proposal was turned down by the Bundesliga outfit.

According to Sky Germany, as relayed by fussballtransfers, the France U-21 international is in search of a move to a bigger club where he can at least play Europa League football.

The 21-year-old joined Hertha on a season-long loan last summer and has made 10 appearances in the league, scoring two goals for Bruno Labbadia's side.

However, Die Alte Dame currently find themselves in 12th-place in the league standings, making continental football next season highly unlikely.

Geundouzi's time at the Olympiastadion was initially hampered by the player testing positive for COVID-19. After that, he has proven to be an integral part of the team, starting each of the last nine league games.

Does Mateo Guendouzi have a future at Arsenal?

Mateo Gunedouzi has a history of unprofessional conduct.

Gunedouzi is expected to return to Arsenal at the end of his loan spell although it is highly unlikely that he will play another match for the Gunners. Having initially impressed for the Emirates outfit, the midfielder had a falling out with Mikel Arteta about following disciplinary issues.

The Frenchman reportedly has a history of unprofessionalism on the training ground and also had a confrontation with the Arsenal manager during a trip to Dubai.

The proverbial straw that broke the camel's back, however, was his clash with Brighton's Neal Maupay in the first game following the lockdown last season. Despite his disreputable action on the field, Guendouzi vehemently failed to apologize to his teammates and staff, leading to him being banished from the first-team.

Guendozi was cautioned by senior players in the squad, including David Luiz, but the former Lorient man failed to pay heed, which led to his isolation from the team. He did not make another appearance for the rest of the season and it came as no surprise when Arsenal announced his loan move to Hertha Berlin in August.

There is no indication that Arteta will reintegrate the player into the fold. Guendouzi will probably is unlikely to don an Arsenal jersey as long as the Spaniard remains in charge of the Gunners.

In his absence, several other youngsters have thrived while the arrival of Thomas Partey further reduces Mateo Guendouzi's chances of featuring for the Gunners in midfield.